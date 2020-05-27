Thunderstorms likely. Strong storms & flooding rainfall possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today. There is a very low risk for damaging weather. If stronger thunderstorms form, they will be capable of hail up to the size of a quarter as well as 30 to 60 mph wind gusts. The tornado risk is near-zero. However, a few waterspouts can’t be ruled out. New rain amounts up to 2″ are expected, with isolated higher totals possible. This afternoon’s high temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 80s, which should be similar to yesterday. Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will have a lower rain chance so only a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible. We’ll see higher rain chances tomorrow night into Friday. Then, perhaps we’ll have a drier pattern by this weekend when a high pressure system arrives. It is possible that we might have a slight drop in humidity around early next week but in June that could be a tall order. We are 1 week from the official start of Hurricane Season. The National Hurricane Center says a disturbance just east of Florida has a low chance to become a depression or storm this week. Thankfully, this is no threat to Mississippi. However, heavy rainfall will be possible today on the U.S. East Coast especially in The Carolinas. Hurricane Season officially begins on Monday.