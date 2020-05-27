St. Martin’s Andre Brunt Signs with Snead State CC Basketball

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin senior point guard, Andre Brunt II, is one of the lucky coast senior athletes who managed to get a scholarship offer without the extra exposure of all-star games & showcases, signing with Snead State Community College Tuesday without ever visiting the school.
In two seasons as one of the Yellow Jackets starting guards, Brunt was lethal from three-point land, hitting 42 percent this past season while averaging 39 his high school career. Brunt says he’s grateful for the chance to play at the next level.
“It means a lot. I guess I’m special," Brunt told WLOX after putting pen to paper to join the Parsons.
"I just want to do the best I can do at the college and hopefully go to a D1 or something like that. They were the only one that gave me an offer, I’m blessed. I want to thank God for this opportunity.”
“He’s not the most vocal guy, he’s quiet. That would be his only flaw, but he led by example," St. Martin boys basketball coach, Charlie Pavlus, said. "You don’t always have to say things you can lead by example. Andre was the best ball handler that I’ve had come through.”
Brunt’s best game was his last, pouring in 34 points against Petal, shooting 7 of 8 from downtown, in the Jackets 60-58 first round, state playoff loss to conclude the 2019-20 season.
