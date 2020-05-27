Shrimpers hoping for bountiful 2020 season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Shrimpers and charter boat captains have extra time to get their licenses renewed after the Commission on Marine resources extended the deadline for license renewals and registration to June 30. That action came Wednesday.
Thursday morning the 2020 shrimp season will begin when hundreds of boats drop their nets in the Mississippi Sound.
Local captains are getting ready for the big day and are hoping for a much better season than last year. Rhodes said he and others hope there will be shrimp this year, unlike in 2019, when the waters were not bountiful.
“Usually after these floods, we tend to get a good crop. But we just have to go out and see. So we’ll put the nets over and see what happens. The Bonnet Carre Spillway isn’t going to mess with us this year,” said Eddie Rhodes, captain of the Terri Lynn.
The official beginning of the 2020 shrimp season is 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
