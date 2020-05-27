Sheriff: Man wanted for leaving scene of deadly Covington Co. crash arrested

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man authorities say was behind the wheel during a deadly crash in Covington County has been arrested.
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said Alex Dale Taormina, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila said the passenger in the Cadillac DeVille Taormina reportedly crashed Tuesday evening was 18-year-old Logan Thomas Shows.
Shows was set to graduate from Seminary High School on June 4.
DaQuila said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. when the Cadillac left the roadway on Cascio Taormina Road and hit a tree.
The Cadillac was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Shows died at the scene. Perkins said Taormina left the scene on foot before deputies arrived.
While the community mourns the loss of Shows, Taormina is being booked into the Covington County Jail.
WDAM spoke with some friends of the Shows family who drove by to look over the scene Wednesday afternoon. They said the loss is a sad situation for Shows’ family members and classmates.
