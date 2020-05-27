School board ‘disappointed’ with board member after slur used during meeting

The Lawrence County School Board is extremely disappointed by the offensive and derogatory term used by an individual board member during our monthly School Board meeting that was held Tuesday May 19, 2020. This behavior is not representative of the passionate Administrators, Certified Staff, other employees, Parents/Citizens or the School Board of LCSD. As the spokesman for this board, I apologize to everyone, who viewed, read, heard about, or was otherwise negatively impacted by the hurtful comment.

Wesley Bridges