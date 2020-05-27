Ocean Springs senior living facility constructs a visitation room for family members

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 has put a halt to visitation at senior living facilities. After months of Facetime calls, window visits, and eventually, 10 feet distant courtyard visits, families now have a new way to see their loved ones.
At the Lighthouse senior living facility, there’s now a visitation room. What used to be a window in the salon area is now a door to allow outside people inside.
The salon is now divided with a glass wall into two separate rooms. One side is for the seniors, and the other is for visitors.
The visitors will never enter the facility; they’ll enter the designated room, which is now the visitation area. This room allows families to interact with their loved ones, similar to what they are used to.
The staff says after a while of the alternate visits, they have noticed it wasn’t too pleasant because most of the seniors are hearing or seeing impaired. But this area brings back smiles and laughter for all who enter.
