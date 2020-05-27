NHL to resume season with 24-Team Playoff Format

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The NHL announced today that they will not play the remaining 189 games left in the regular season and will resume play with a 24-team playoff, instead of their normal 16. The format was approved by the Players Association last week by a 29-2 vote.
The top 12 teams from each conference will play based on the points percentage when the season was suspended on March 12th. The top four seeds in each conference will play a Round Robin tournament to decide seeding, while the remaining teams will play a best-of-five play-in series.
The league is still deciding on two hub cities to play host to teams and hope to have formal training camps by mid-July.
