Mosquito fogging begins; no worries about COVID-19 transmission through bites

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mosquito fogging in Harrison County is off to a late start, but for a good reason. The mosquito population is down.
“The numbers haven’t been great this year until later in the season, I think because of the colder weather we were having at night— little cold fronts —and then lack of rain,” said Gene Fayard, director of Harrison County Mosquito Control.
But that doesn't mean the numbers will be low for the rest of the season.
“I think it’s going to be just the opposite,” Fayard said. “Mosquitoes were still laying eggs. They were just laying eggs that were dormant because there’s no water for them to hatch in. But, when the rains come, the eggs are still there and they’ll just hatch when they get wet.”
Fayard said mosquito larvae are engineered to survive.
“Years. Yeah. ... Mosquitoes and cockroaches will be the only thing left in the world one day.”
Fayard said he is changing the fogging process to three trucks spraying five nights a week from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
And spraying may last even longer this year.
“Normally it’s around the middle of September, but I have seen it go into the middle of October,” he said. “And then years like this, when we started out with a drought, we've actually gone into November.”
And if you’re concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 through mosquitoes, don’t be. Long-time entomologist Dr. Tim Lockley of Gulfport echoed the World Health Organization’s assessment that there is little to no chance of spreading through mosquitoes because mosquitoes spread blood-borne viruses and not respiratory viruses like COVID 19.
Fayard said when he found out, he was relieved for the sake of residents and his workers.
“We were glad to hear it was more a respiratory disease than a blood-borne pathogen, something that could be vectored by mosquitoes. ... We have enough vector diseases out there.”
Fayard reminded people to stay indoors during the fogging process, and said it’s safe to return outdoors just 10 minutes after treatment.
