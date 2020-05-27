MLB suggest paycuts for all players in proposal to Players Association

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Major League Baseball released their first economic proposal to the players Tuesday and it’s one many are not in favor of. The league has proposed cutting the salaries of the highest-paid players while the lowest-paid will take lesser cuts from their full prorated shares.
ESPN reports that the highest-paid players would likely receive less than 40 percent of their full season salaries if the proposal is passed. Sixty-five percent of players in the majors make less than a million per year.
