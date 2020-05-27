MGCCC to recognize graduates during the 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will recognize 2,133 graduates during a Virtual Commencement Ceremony on Thursday.
A total of 3,337 degrees, certificates and diplomas will be conferred, and more than 201 graduates will receive honors.
The virtual ceremony will be available at 6 p.m. at the following link: //mgccc.edu/graduation2020.
“Despite the challenges we have all faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, we wanted to ensure our students had the opportunity to celebrate their graduation,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham. “We are very proud of our students’ success and want to offer them a memorable event to commemorate their achievements.”
As part of the celebration, students who had registered to walk in the traditional ceremony were given the opportunity to pick up a Grad Pack consisting of their cap and gown, diploma and/or diploma cover, the Commencement Program, and other Gulf Coast memorabilia. Other graduates opted to pick up their diploma and/or diploma cover as well as the Commencement Program and other Gulf Coast memorabilia.
“Our graduation planning committee has worked so hard to make this ceremony a special event that our graduates can look back on with pride,” Graham said. “These graduates will also be invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony that is held in a more traditional fashion.”
Students are invited to send photos of themselves in caps and gowns for inclusion in the graduation ceremony as well as on MGCCC social media during and after the event.
For more information about the ceremony and to share graduation photos, visit //mgccc.edu/graduation2020.
