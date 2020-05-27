Louisiana police trying to find missing Diamondhead man

HAMMOND, La. (WLOX) - Police in Louisiana are asking for help to find a 57-year-old Diamondhead man who has not been seen in two weeks.
Terry Oltman, who is a resident of Diamondhead but had been staying in the Hammond area, was last seen at America’s Best Hotel on South Morrison Boulevard in Hammond at 11:30 a.m. on May 13, said police.
Hammond Police Department said he checked out of the hotel on May 14, leaving his identification cards, credit cards, and transportation behind.
Oltman has multiple tattoos, including the head of a black panther on his upper left shoulder, a German cross on his upper right shoulder, and a heart with a rose on his left chest area.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this individual should call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.
