‘It’s demented’: Victim’s daughter coping with gruesome murder of her dad

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The daughter of a man who was murdered Tuesday at a Biloxi RV park is still trying to wrap her head around what would cause someone to commit such a horrific crime.
Micah Harrington 41, was brutally stabbed to death and partially dismembered outside the trailer park’s laundromat, said police.
Clint Barrett Brower, 41, is charged with first degree murder in Micah’s death.
Now, in addition to coping with the enormous and sudden grief, Micara Harrington is also trying to come to terms with the immense anger she feels towards the man accused of slaying her dad.
“It’s demented. It’s not even human. He’s not even human. He’s a monster," said the 20-year-old before breaking down in tears.
Investigators continued searching the Mazalea Travel Park on Oaklawn Road in the Biloxi’s Woolmarket area on Wednesday, talking with witnesses and bagging any additional evidence they could find in the gruesome crime.
Just hours before the brutal murder, Micara was making plans to move from Tennessee to the Coast to be closer to her dad. In a matter of moments, her entire life changed.
“I was going to move in that RV park right next to him,” she said. “I just left there about three days ago. Everyone in the RV park already knew me before I even introduced myself because they said my dad couldn’t stop talking about me coming down. He was so excited about me moving down there."
Micah had recently purchased a camper trailer right next to his for Micara, she said. This weekend, she was supposed to move into the new home.
"He bought me a camper two days ago and he called me and was telling me he was so excited. He was smiling. We were on Facetime, and he was going to fix up the camper and make it right for when I get there in a few days. Yesterday, he was at work and I just kept trying to call him all day and got no answer so I got worried and called his boss, who tried to reach out to him. He and went over there and that’s when he found him.”
Micara said her dad had lived in Gulfport most of his life. He was a construction worker and did roofing.
“He was probably one of the goofiest people I’ve ever known,” she said. “He was so caring and he always put other people before himself."
Micah had been living the Mazalea RV Park for about nine months. Brower also reportedly lived in the trailer park. Micara said she had never even heard of the suspect before but assumes her dad knew who he was.
“I had no idea who (Brower) was. I’ve never seen that man a day in my life… My dad’s cousin used to live at the RV park and he said that Clint and my dad used to be friends so I’m guessing they knew each other but while I was there they didn’t talk. There was no communication between them the entire time I was down visiting.”
Micara said she heard that Brower was in jail the morning of the murder but was bailed out by his mother.
“He got out, went back to the RV park and was acting weird,” said the victim’s daughter. “The owner of the RV park, Ms. Sheila, called (Brower’s) mom and told her he was going crazy. His mom said he had been off his bipolar meds but couldn’t get anymore until (Wednesday). While they were on the phone, (Brower) was in a conversation with my dad. It’s almost like he didn’t want to leave jail so he did something else so he could be sent back. That’s all I can think of. Or maybe was on drugs. You’d have to be to do something this awful.”
The 20-year-old said her dad had a checkered past involving drug addiction but had worked hard to overcome it.
“It hurts, especially like this... I’ve always thought in the back of my head that he was going to die, but that it’d be an overdose," she said. "But recently, he was doing so good. He was sober and working with really good people. He was just so proud of what he was doing. So to go like this, it just doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t add up.”
Micara is now traveling back to Mississippi, this time to get the camper trailer her dad bought for her and the dog he loved so much. She hopes to have her dad cremated so she can spread his ashes in the Tennessee River, which is what she says he wanted.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone else who may have information about this murder to come forward by contacting Gulfport Police at 228-868-5900. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online and or by phone at 877-787-5898.
