‘It’s demented’: Victim’s daughter coping with gruesome murder of her dad

“He got out, went back to the RV park and was acting weird,” said the victim’s daughter. “The owner of the RV park, Ms. Sheila, called (Brower’s) mom and told her he was going crazy. His mom said he had been off his bipolar meds but couldn’t get anymore until (Wednesday). While they were on the phone, (Brower) was in a conversation with my dad. It’s almost like he didn’t want to leave jail so he did something else so he could be sent back. That’s all I can think of. Or maybe was on drugs. You’d have to be to do something this awful.”