D’Iberville apartment complex shuts down power after electrical fire

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A small electrical fire broke out right before midnight on Tuesday at the Timber Grove apartments with no injuries reported.
According to D’Iberville fire chief Gerald Smith, the fire was caused by a short circuit on the side of the building, damaging one wall. He said his team responded to the scene quickly, preventing any further damage.
The power had to be shut down for repairs, but Smith is not sure how long that will last or what the apartment is doing for their residents. He did say that once all the repairs are made by electricians, they should be able to rent out the apartments again.
