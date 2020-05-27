City of Bay St. Louis announces upcoming boat launch

BAY SAINT LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Property on Highway 603 was purchased to develop a public boat launch. This news was announced Wednesday by the city of Bay Saint Louis, in which they said the project will begin immediately.
The city plans to revitalize the property by renovating the boat launch, providing portable restroom facilities, and improving the existing parking lot. The area purchased is also known as the former “Cave” establishment located on the east side of Highway 603.
The wish is for the upcoming boat launch to increase boating access and outdoor recreational experiences for both residents and visitors.
“We are very excited to announce that a public boat launch is coming to Ward 6. The boat launch will benefit not only the citizens of Ward 6, but the entire City and our guests,” Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said. “Safe and reliable access to Bayou LaCroix has been needed for a long time. We are happy that we were able to secure the funding to make this boat launch a reality at no expense to our citizens. This project has been a true collaboration between the Administration and City Council.”
City officials said they were able to purchase the property because of funds secured through a grant application, Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (“GOMESA”). These funds are distributed by the Department of Marine Resources and are created by oil and gas leasing revenues on the Outer Continental Shelf.
This money is only available to the four oil and gas producing states—Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas—and are strictly to be used “to support coastal conservation and restoration projects, hurricane protection programs, and activities to implement marine, coastal, or conservation management plans.”
“One of the reasons that I sought office was to bring amenities to Ward 6. My ward offers some of the best and most beautiful waterways along the entire Gulf Coast, however, public access to these waterways is currently limited,” Councilman Josh DeSalvo said. “When I learned the details of GOMESA funding, I knew a Bayou LaCroix boat launch was the perfect use of the funds and the Cave was the location we needed to secure. I am excited to bring this boat launch to the City.”
The Mayor noted his appreciation for the support received from the City Council, Governor Phil Bryant, Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources for this project.
