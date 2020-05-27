City of Bay St. Louis announces upcoming boat launch

“We are very excited to announce that a public boat launch is coming to Ward 6. The boat launch will benefit not only the citizens of Ward 6, but the entire City and our guests,” Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said. “Safe and reliable access to Bayou LaCroix has been needed for a long time. We are happy that we were able to secure the funding to make this boat launch a reality at no expense to our citizens. This project has been a true collaboration between the Administration and City Council.”