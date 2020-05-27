Biloxi police search for man after he flashed shoppers in department store

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man exposed himself in a store at Edgewater Mall around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Biloxi Police Department.
He was seen walking through various areas throughout the store showing his penis. It was not until workers in the store tried speaking to him that he fled the store altogether.
Now the Biloxi Police Department are searching for this man. They said he was wearing a dark grey shirt with a heart-shaped American flag. He is wanted in questioning in regard to indecent exposure.
The department asks that you reach out to them if you have any information regarding this incident. You can contact them at (228) 435-6112 or ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
