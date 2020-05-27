Report of shots fired at Oschner Hancock Medical Center

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after reports of an active shooter at Oschner’s Hancock Medical Center. However, at this time, they have not found anything.
According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call about a man outside the medical center who reportedly fired off two rounds.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said they have no evidence of this so far. However, authorities are currently going room to room with the hospital’s security, checking every corner of the facility.
WLOX has a reporter headed that way. We will update this story with more information as we learn more.
