St. Stanislaus football preparing for return to practice

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the last two months, high school teams like the football team at St. Stanislaus haven’t been able to get together and have been challenged to get creative with off-season workouts.
“We use a software program that manages our workouts, and that’s one way we communicate with the kids," head coach Nathan Encrapera said. "We can individualize what they’re doing to meet their needs and just give them some kind of options.”
But starting June first, they can return for in-person practice and workouts— and when they do, it will be outside, and in smaller groups.
The first step for the Rock-a-Chaw coaching staff? Easing the kids back into a routine.
“I think for the most part, it’s going to be about spreading them out, cleaning stuff between uses and getting them ready to prepare to train,” Encrapera said.
While it may not be a full return to normal summer practices and workouts, coach Encrapera said their mentality remains the same.
“In terms of what you’re doing, I think that gets a little bit smaller, but it’s always been our purpose to make good people," he said. "At the end of the day, to get one percent better every day, that’s what we want.”
After months away from the sport they love, kids across the state may come back to the field with a fresh perspective on not just athletics— but on life.
“If anything, the kids appreciate the opportunity more," Encrapera said. "I think kids now, not just our kids but kids in general, are going to be more respectful of the opportunity they have to play a sport and be around their friends, and see how things like that can be taken away.”
