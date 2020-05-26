Showers and thunderstorms likely today. Flooding rainfall possible.

Take your umbrella today. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely. Rain amounts up to two inches are expected. But, in some isolated areas, amounts could exceed three inches. Because of the higher rain chances today, this afternoon’s high temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 80s which will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday. A wet pattern continues for the rest of this week. Perhaps drier conditions will begin this weekend when a high pressure system tries to take over our weather pattern around Sunday into next Monday. We are 1 week from the official start of Hurricane Season. The National Hurricane Center says a disturbance over Florida has a low chance to become a depression or storm this week. Thankfully, this is no threat to Mississippi. However, heavy rainfall will be possible from Florida up the U.S. East Coast to North Carolina over the next few days.