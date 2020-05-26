Officials say Jackson Co. road rage incident could be just the beginning

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are still seeking information on Monday’s road rage incident that took the life of 30-year-old Brandon Box of Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol Director of Public Affairs Captain Johnny Poulos said early Tuesday, that the investigation is ongoing.
“Preliminary information shows that the vehicle involved, the 2019 Dodge Ram, did receive multiple gunshots. Investigators and agents are looking into that. We’re working with local law enforcement agencies, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Biloxi Police Department, in trying to resolve this case. We’re asking anyone in the public that might have witnessed this incident, ‘if you do have information, we would like you to come forward with this information that could possibly lead to an arrest,’" said Poulos.
And now these cases, which Poulos said are a rarely discussed traffic safety issue, could be on the rise. “Because restrictions are being eased, a lot of people are going back to work. Unfortunately, we’re gonna have people out there that are unemployed. You know, it’s really tense right now. Road rage is still an issue. It is still a deadly situation involving drivers, and people are losing their lives," Poulos said.
Keeping your attention on the road could be the difference that saves lives. “Distracted driving is the biggest thing. Cutting people off. You’ve got to have this certain type of mentality, you know, make it from point A to point B. Do not let yourself be drawn into a road rage situation where you might suffer the consequences, or even worse, cause an innocent motorist that could be transporting their family— a crash for example, where loss of life occurs. Again, we just urge responsible decisions during this time," Poulos told WLOX.
If you were driving in the Moss Point to Ocean Springs area of westbound or eastbound I-10 Monday at around 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m., and you have any information, no matter how insignificant you might think that information is involving a white Dodge Ram and another vehicle, Poulos is urging you to contact the Mississippi Highway Patrol or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.
Additionally, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this murder. Tips can also be made anonymously on the Coast Crime Stopper website or by calling 877-787-5898, or tips can be made directly to MHP by calling 228-396-7400.
