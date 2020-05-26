Ocean Springs High School graduates take in memorable graduation parade

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Graduates sat high on the top of cars, taking in a memorable moment, that marks the end of a unique senior year. A story that graduate Darby Lyndall will forever tell.
“This is definitely something I’ll be telling my kids about because, you know, I mean it just makes the year all the more special because I mean it’s going to be hard to forget this year with everything going on," said Lyndall. "It’s a good thing in the middle of the chaos. When there’s so much sadness around the world, it gives a little bit of joy.”
A heartfelt moment that Lyndall hopes will become a tradition at Ocean Springs High School for graduating classes in the years to come.
“I thought it was really nice. I honestly think they should do that every year because it’s just really sweet," said Lyndall. "I know it takes a lot of time to orchestrate, but I think it would be a good annual thing to do.”
While the parade is something many will never forget, graduate Mabry Johnson, still longs for that special ceremony with a cap and gown.
“It’s still kind of sad because I wish we would have had a ceremony, but it kind of like replaces it just a little bit. Like this is fun and cool and this will definitely be memorable, but a ceremony still would have been cool," said Johnson. "The class of 2020 will always be known as the graduating class that had a special graduation.”
Riding alongside Johnson in the parade was Brooklyn McLemore, and she agrees, the way the class of 2020 will always be remembered.
“We’re going to remember this forever," said McLemore. "No one else will get to say they had anything like this.”
