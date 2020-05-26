Jarrian Jones Transfers from Mississippi State to Ole Miss

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Sophomore defensive back, Jarrian Jones, traded in his maroon and white for blue and red, announcing his transfer to Ole Miss Saturday morning via Twitter. Jones entered the transfer portal last Wednesday.
One of the main reasons for the move might have been to continue learning under new Ole Miss cornerbacks coach and Pascagoula native, Terrell Buckley, who left Mississippi State after Joe Moorhead was fired. Buckley played a huge part in Jones’s recruitment to Starkville.
In 11 games as a true freshman for MSU, Jones recorded 12 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Jones will have to apply for a eligibility waiver to play for the Rebels for the 2021 season.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.