Isolated showers tonight. More storms possible tomorrow.

A few showers and storms may linger tonight, but rain chances will be slim. We’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the low 70s.
Once again, scattered showers and storms are expected on Wednesday. We may see some more heavy rain. There is a low, but not zero, risk for a few strong thunderstorms. Gusty winds and some hail will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Rain chances will be a little lower by Thursday and Friday. We’ll also warm up into the mid to upper 80s. Over the next four to five days, we may end up with 1-2″ of rain in South Mississippi.
A ridge of high pressure will keep us drier and warm by Saturday and Sunday. We’ll easily warm up into the upper 80s.
