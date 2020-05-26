I-10 accidents send one to hospital, leave sticky mess behind

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department worked on three separate wrecks on I-10 early Tuesday afternoon, including one crash where someone was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Gulfport Police PIO Jason Ducre, traffic was backed up for at least two hours due to a truck with a five-wheel carrying a molasses mixture.
Ducre said the truck lost some of its load, and barrels of a molasses mash broke open. It is still unknown if the barrels fell and broke causing the wreck, or if the barrels fell off because of the wreck.
Crews cleared the wrecks and the fire department sprayed the molasses mixture to clean the highway.
