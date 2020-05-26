Flooding on Hancock Co. streets should recede shortly, EMA Director says

HANCOCK CO., Miss. (WLOX) - If you recently took a drive on near a flooded street, Hancock County’s Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Adam’s latest statement may give you peace of mind.
According to Adam, the water is receding on the roads that saw flooding, and drivers shouldn’t see much water on those roads for much longer.
The original flooded street report that was released at 3 p.m. showed that ten streets were impassible to cars, while a total of 137 streets saw street flooding.
The Hancock County EMA Office checked the roads around 1 p.m because of tidal issues. They noted that “The Bay-Waveland Tide Gauge was 3.6 above normal when we started and 3.65 above normal when we finished.”
In the Flooded Street Report, the following areas reported street flooding:
- Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 9 Streets
- Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 13 Streets
- Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 46 Streets
- Avenue B on Eastside of HWY 603 had 7 Streets
- Chapman Road had 16 Streets
- Jordan River Drive had 1 Street
- Avenue B on Westside of HWY 603 had 6 Streets
- Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 6 Streets
- Whitney and Hwy 603 had 2 4treets
- Harbor Drive had 16 Streets
- Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 14 Streets
- Union off River Drive had 10 Streets
Hancock County EMA said they will continue to check for flooded streets.
