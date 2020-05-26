City of Biloxi to save nearly $400,000 this year

The first bond is in regard to the 2014 stadium that was issued to finance the city’s minor league baseball stadium. This step “will save more than a million dollars over the life of the original $21 million bond,” according to a press release issued by the city, while more than $400,000 will be saved from the original $14 million bonds by refinancing the 2014 infrastructure bonds also known as the “paving bond.” This bond was issued for locally financed infrastructure projects.