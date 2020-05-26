Biloxi’s Elijah Sabbatini Racking Up

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi rising senior, Elijah Sabbatini, has the attention of several college football programs. Since the start of the pandemic, Sabbatini has received at least nine offers, the latest coming from Army to bring his official total to 19.
Power 5 schools like Louisville, West Virginia, and Kansas are also in the mix, as well as home-state Southern Miss.
Returning as a starter for his senior season, Sabbatini is lethal no matter where his on the field. On defense, he’s recorded 182 tackles - 10 of them for loss, 3 sacks, 4 picks, and 2 forced fumbles, while on offense, he has over 974 all purpose yards and five touchdowns.
Sabbatini is being recruited as a defensive back, wide receiver, and athlete.
