Warm and muggy with a few pop-up thunderstorms

The day begins with temperatures in the 70s which is a bit warmer than usual. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a chance for pop-up thunderstorms. This afternoon’s high temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Winds from the east and southeast will become breezy at times, between 15 and 25 mph sustained. Daily chances for pop-up thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the first half of this week. The second half of the week into the weekend may bring scattered showers. Over the next seven days, one to three inches of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the WLOX area, with isolated higher amounts possible.