Scattered showers and storms today.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible the rest of the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce heavy downpours, and this may lead to some localized flooding. Highs today will be in low to mid 80s.
A few showers and storms may linger tonight. We’ll stay warm and humid with highs in the low 70s.
Once again, scattered showers and storms are expected on Wednesday. We may see some more heavy rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Rain chances will be a little lower by Thursday and Friday. We’ll also warm up into the mid to upper 80s. Over the next four to five days, we may end up with 1-3″ of rain in South Mississippi.
A ridge of high pressure will keep us drier and warm by Saturday and Sunday. We’ll easily warm up into the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.