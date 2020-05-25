Road rage shooting in Jackson Co. leaves one man dead; investigators still searching for suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A road rage shooting took the life of one man late Monday afternoon near mile marker 51 on Interstate 10, and now investigators are looking to find the suspect.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. They said the person killed was driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pulling an enclosed trailer.
While on Interstate 10, the driver became involved in a driving incident with another car that had Lousiana plates. The incident went on for nearly 20 miles. Then while headed toward mile marker 51, a suspect shot multiple rounds into the Dodge Ram, striking the driver.
The person driving the Dodge was taken to Singing River Health System and was pronounced dead due to one gunshot wound.
Investigators are still searching for the suspect. They say their vehicle was headed west on Interstate 10 after the shooting took place.
If you have any information regarding this incident, MHP asks that you contact them at 228-396-7400 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, at 1-877-787-5898.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this crime.
There are limited details at this time as this is a developing story.
