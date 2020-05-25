Police looking for 2 people wanted in connection to Gulfport murder

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are asking the public to help them locate two people who may have information about a murder that happened early Monday morning.
Police say they responded to a house located at 3318 39th Avenue at 12:44 a.m. Monday in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. One of the victims later died from his injuries.
Initial investigation shows that the shots were fired during an altercation, said police.
Detectives are now trying to locate Gitano Lewis and Aaron Mays, believing that they may have more information about the murder.
Lewis is described as a 31-year-old black female, standing 5′7″ and weighing 130 pounds. May is described as a black male, standing 5′6″ and weighing 130 pounds.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.