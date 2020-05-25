Flint Creek Water Park adapting to new normal with safety precautions

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Watertown at Flint Creek Park in Wiggins opened up this weekend to happy customers, but with some changes to fit a new normal.
“The first thing that we’ve seen is that people are glad to be out and about, but that has presented a challenge," head lifeguard Stewart Smith said. "Even in our lifeguard training, there were some changes in the training that we had to do but you adjust.”
Among other procedures such as labeling a safe social distance with tape and paint, lifeguards were re-trained on CPR.
“Our instructor had us do the CPR with the mask over our mouth and nose and we had to blow in the tube through the mask," Smith said. "Even though we’re rendering assistance, we don’t want to further complicate things.”
Before they opened for the season, they deep-cleaned the facility and equipment— a procedure they repeat every day.
“Anything that looked dirty, we washed and sanitized it," Smith said. "We do that every evening when we get through. All of our slide tubes are disinfected, our mats are disinfected.”
Adjusting to a new normal is no walk in the park, but the team at Watertown is doing all it can to keep customers safe.
“There have been some challenges and we’re taking note," Smith said. "There have been debriefs at the end of the day as to what we saw and things we can do better.”
