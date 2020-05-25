Few showers possible tonight. More rain expected midweek.

It’s going to stay warm, breezy, and humid tonight. A few showers and storms may move in this evening, but it’s not a guarantee. Lows will be in the low 70s by Tuesday morning.
Scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday. Some storms could produce heavy downpours. It’s still going to be breezy with southeast winds at 15-25 MPH. This strong breeze could cause more coastal flooding in Hancock County. There will be a Coastal Flood Advisory until 5 PM. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
There will be another chance for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain is possible. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower by Friday and Saturday. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s. By the end of the week, some areas may pick up 1-3 inches of rain.
