Biloxi National Cemetery honors the fallen amid coronavirus

As the state commander for the VFW, Stephan Trochessett was the keynote speaker. Trochessett understands the challenges that go with holding a memorial of this caliber during a pandemic. “Where you would normally get together as families and friends, and have your remembrances and celebrations of their lives, it’s much more difficult to do that during this time. There’s nothing more important than someone giving down their lives for their friends, and there should be nothing that would stand in the way for us coming out here to honor that," Trochessett said.