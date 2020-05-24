247 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths reported Sunday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - There were 247 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths reported Sunday throughout the entire state. Of those, six new cases and no new deaths were in South Mississippi.
South Mississippi’s six new cases are in Hancock County (3) and Harrison County (3). No new deaths were reported in South Mississippi. Additionally, one case was subtracted from the list of cases in both Pearl River County and Stone Coutny as MSDH states “county case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.”
In all, Mississippi has reported a total of 13,252 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 625 deaths as a result of the virus.
Recoveries
State health officials estimate 7,681 Mississippians have now recovered from COVID-19. That total does not include cases still under investigation. MSDH updates the number of recoveries weekly.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
Hospitalizations
The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of May 23, 16.7% of people diagnosed with the virus had to be hospitalized. The number of people hospitalized with confirmed infections decreased to 367. Of those, 73 patients are on ventilators and 150 are in ICU.
Weekly High Case and High Incidence Counties
The state is now ranking counties by weekly cases, and by incidence (cases proportional to population). All tables are updated weekly.
Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. Most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in patients with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.
The most positive cases of COVID-19 have occurred in people between the ages of 40 and 59. However, children and those older than 60 are also at risk. The highest number of deaths from the virus is being seen in patients age 60 and older.
Long-term Care Facilities
A total of 1,683 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state. In all, 315 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Testing
As of May 22, a total of 143,033 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. Of the 22,487 tests conducted by MSDH, 2,405 have shown positive results.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive test results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.