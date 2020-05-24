Man drowns in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man died Saturday afternoon after an apparent drowning.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the man as 40-year-old Eddie Dean.
Switzer said Dean was with friends at the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier located at Porter Avenue and Highway 90.
Dean reportedly told friends he was going for a swim before jumping off the pier. Switzer said a passerby on a jet ski later saw a body floating face down in the water, and an ambulance was called around noon.
Dean was taken to Merit Health in Biloxi where he was pronounced at 12:40 p.m.
A toxicology report will be conducted to further verify the cause of death.
