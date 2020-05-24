‘I’m not even choking him;’ JPD officer on leave after video spreads showing violent confrontation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police place an officer on administrative leave after a video showing a confrontation goes viral.
The incident was caught on camera near Bailey Avenue.
The Jackson Police officer, who has not been identified, can be seen holding a male by his neck and yelling at him.
In the video, the officer can be heard telling a bystander that he was not choking the subject.
The man being held by the officer later states that he could not breathe.
The department says it is aware of the video
Right now, there is an internal affairs investigation underway.
