Children’s paintings help feed those in need through donations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - During the pandemic, all children are out of school and some are probably bored in the house, but some children have put their creativity to use by helping out those in need.
Ten-year-old Kinzie White had a dream one night where she helped feed the homeless. She shared that dream with her friends in the neighborhood and they went into action, becoming artists overnight. The kids began painting pictures that would make people smile, selling their art for only $3.
“Just stuff we think people would like. Like dinosaurs, rainbows, just crafty stuff,” Kinzie said.
She said they simply stand out in her driveway, and as cars pass by they ask if anyone would like to purchase a painting to help those in need of food. The money raised then goes to Gulf Coast Community Ministries for the meals.
“We’ve been really blessed with everything we have, and I kind of want to help those who don’t have that much stuff, and we want to help bless them,” said Joshua.
During this time the kids have discovered different abilities they didn’t know existed before the pandemic. With the extra time on his hands, Joshua said he’s enjoyed trying to make a difference in his community.
Brooke is the oldest at 12 years old, and she makes sure everything stays organized.
“It’s really been a great experience because I’m the scouting troop and part of our motto is to serve in our community," Brooke said.
She believes the pandemic has brought family and friends closer than before.
"I know this has given a lot of family times to others, and I hope it will stay this way,” Brooke said.
Wesley has enjoyed painting, but helping was his favorite part of the project.
“Helping people in need, I guess we all need a little help in these times,” he said.
Kinzie White explained that it takes them about 30 minutes to complete a painting. She hopes to feed more people in their community in the future.
