After running 26 marathons in 26 days, Rachel Jillson surpasses fundraising goal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For 26 days Rachel Jillson ran 26 consecutive marathons.
She battled fatigue, sore muscles, and the elements, running mile after mile, all to raise money for Front Yard Bikes.
“I wanted something local in our community,” said Jillson. “I wanted everyone’s money to go back to Baton Rouge. I wanted it to be something that was investing in the kids because they’re really what’s going to carry this town on and our future, and then I saw what Dustin was doing during the shutdown, the shelter in place, helping with the kids and it just made it even more of a reason this was the place that needed the resources and it would all go to a very good cause."
The local non-profit unexpectedly found itself on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus during the stay at home orders.
The organization typically teaches children how to work on bicycles, in turn helping them learn valuable skills that will serve them well into their lives.
Children can even earn a bike through their service.
But, when the state shut down and the kids were no longer able to be at the workshop, Dustin LaFont brought the shop to them.
The money Jillson raised will go to helping LaFont and Front Yard Bikes continue that mission.
“That’s going to help us get a lot of kids summer jobs and to work their hours, be paid from home, and be paid for small things they can do. It helps us to get summer tool kits and activity kits that our kids can do from home because they can’t come to our shop and do them directly,” said LaFont.
When Jillson crossed the finish line on her last marathon of the challenge, she had already raised $6,500, exceeding her $5,000 goal.
Even though she is done running, Jillson says is going to keep fundraising. You can donate through her GoFundMe linked here and read more about her efforts by clicking the link here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.