SEC vote to Reopen Athletic Facilities June 8th

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WLOX) - Conference presidents and chancellors from the SEC's 14 universities voted to reopen athletic facilities for voluntary workouts on June 8th under strict supervision and each school will have their own safety guidelines.
The recommended safety measures include a 3-stage screening process before athletes arrive on campus, testing of symtomatic team members, and immediate isolation of players who contract the virus.
NCAA regulations only allow strength and conditioning personnel to supervise the voluntary on-campus activities. The NCAA’s division one counsel are allowing athletes for all sports to participate in voluntary activities starting June first.
SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey, said that the SEC is prepared to begin the fall season as scheduled and today’s news is a step in that direction.
