Saints Preseason Schedule Shaping Up

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The Black and Gold’s 2020 preseason schedule is starting to take shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Saints will play the Texans in week three on Saturday, August 29th at 7 p.m. New Orleans have back-to-back road games against the Rams and Steelers to start preseason.
As of right now, the only other game that has both date and time is their matchup with Pittsburgh, whom they play Sunday, August 23rd at 7 p.m.
The Saints play their final preseason game at home against the Dolphins.
