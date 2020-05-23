Moss Point-Jackson County NAACP passes out free masks to residents

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The NAACP of Moss Point and Jackson County is working to keep its residents equipped in the fight against COVID-19.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers passed out free face masks and fliers with information on how people can stay safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We held the giveaway in order to provide the community with some tools that we feel like they’ll need in order to help contain the virus," said chapter president Curley Clark.
Volunteers gave away 1,000 masks Saturday afternoon to pedestrians and drivers who passed by.
“So many people showed up to get a mask. They’re concerned about their health and their families, and we’re just glad to be able to be a part of helping them," said volunteer Calvin Mitchell.
Clark said it is important for people to remember to stay protected while getting readjusted to life in the workplace.
“If you believe in the principles that you are your brother’s keeper, then you will be willing to wear a mask to ensure some type of protection to the general population,” Clark said.
The group hopes making masks available to residents helps them feel more comfortable wearing them when out and about.
“It’s all about helping each other and one another. We’re only as strong as our neighbor, so we want to be able to help each other," Mitchell stated.
Clark said the NAACP of Moss Point-Jackson County is working with Singing River Health System on future public safety events.
