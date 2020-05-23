Mississippi shrimp season to open May 28

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The opening date for this year’s shrimp season is marked for Thursday, May 28.
According to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR), the official shrimp season begins at 6 a.m. on Thursday in state territorial waters.
Before heading out on the water, MDMR wants to remind those they will make sure all regulations are enforced, which means those catching or transporting shrimp from Mississippi waters must be licensed or permitted by MDMR before operations commence.
Shrimpers who wish to request dockside courtesy inspections of Turtle Excluder Devices can call Marine Patrol at 228-523-4134.
For specific information, call the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295 or the MDMR at 228-374-5000.
