MHSAA to resume activities on June 1st

CLINTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced that schools can open as well as athletic facilities starting May 25th. The MHSAA approved high school teams could participate in summer workouts on June first and will stick to that date.
Athletic competition between in-state and out-of-state schools is cancelled until school resumes in the fall, but all practices, workouts, and conditioning amongst teams are voluntary.
Summer programs and team camps are also not allowed. The WLOX sports team will speak with several coast programs over the coming weeks as teams get back to work.
