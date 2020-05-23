Feeling like summer this Memorial Day Weekend

The rest of Saturday is going to be very warm and humid. Highs along the coast will be in the mid 80s. The upper 80 to low 90s are likely north of I-10. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. Pop-up showers and storms are possible.
It will stay warm and humid tonight with lows in the 70s. Sunday will be just like Saturday. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms may develop.
Scattered showers and storms are possible on Memorial Day and on Tuesday. We’ll remain warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
