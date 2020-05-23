City of Moss Point receives community grant to intiate bike touring program

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A $3,860 grant was awarded to the city of Moss Point to start a bike touring program. The goal of the program is to promote a healthy engaged community for residents.
The grant comes from the Mississippi Gulf Coast National Heritage Area (MGNHA), which aims to “provide connectivity among the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s many heritage resources.” It also promotes authentic experiences for visitors traveling to the area.
“Residents benefit from increased awareness and appreciation of their environment, history, culture, traditions, and lifestyles. The economic effects of cultural and nature tourism benefit the entire region and support the long-term enhancement and conservation of those qualities that make the Mississippi Gulf Coast unique”, said Rhonda Price, Director of the Mississippi Gulf Coast National Heritage Area.
The grant comes from a piece of a larger grant worth $157,418.18 that MGNH was awarded in 2019.
