37-year-old man killed in early-morning crash in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after an accident on Highway 90 early Friday morning in Gulfport.
Police said the accident happened at 2:09 a.m. at the intersection of Thornton Avenue.
A 37-year-old man was driving a 2005 Honda Accord eastbound on Highway 90 when police say he hit a curb, causing his vehicle to flip several times.
The man was later pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification, said authorities. Gulfport Police are still investigating the crash.
