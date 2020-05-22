Warren Co. Sheriff’s Department looking into abuse video circulating social media

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is well aware of the video showing what looks like the abuse of a vulnerable adult.
It’s disturbing and it appears the victim is knocked down, whipped, and grabbed by the throat.
“We are well aware of this video. My investigative unit is and has been investigating the origin and the content of this video,” Pace said.
While we have decided not to show the video, faces in it can clearly be seen. We asked the sheriff if he expected arrests in the near future.
“Again, this is an ongoing investigation and I’m not going to speculate on where we may go with this,” he said.
Sheriff Pace tells us that a lot of the reason he’s keeping information so close to the vest is because everybody has a cellphone, but not everyone is sharing accurate information.
For instance: one rumor circulating on Facebook alleges that a woman, possibly connected to the video, is missing.
“There is no missing person that we’re looking for. Because of the social media platforms that are readily available to the public," Pace said. "Many times there are pieces of information or videos or pictures that are put out there that they mean no harm by but that can be devastating to the families, to the victims’ families.”
Mississippi law states that anyone who willfully inflicts physical pain or injury on a vulnerable person is guilty of felonious abuse or battery and could face up to 20 years in prison.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.