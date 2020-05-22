Warm, humid, and a chance for pop-up thunderstorms

A generally nice and quiet weather day is expected today with partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms. There will be many rain-free hours today which should allow this afternoon’s high temperature to reach the mid and upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s. Saturday & Sunday still have a chance for rain along with some rain-free hours too so it’s not a washout. However, on Memorial Day Monday, the pattern may become a bit wetter with more numerous rain showers on and off throughout the day. Not all models agree on a wetter setup Monday and this is still several days out; so, the rain chances still have time to go up or down as the forecast is updated each day with the latest information. But, for now it’s probably a good idea to have a plan for rain just in case if you have activities scheduled for Monday.