Our Lady of Fatima elementary holds socially-distance minded graduation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-two sixth graders graduated Friday from Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School in grand style and with social distancing in mind.
The kids put on their caps and gowns and sat six feet apart from each other as parents, teachers and staff members looked on in the church parking lot. Each student walked up to the table to receive a rose, and their individual awards and honors.
"God's love is like a waterfall, pouring down from Heaven on us, helping us through the hard waves of life. The strong current pushing us in different directions. Feel the waters splash against your skin, God washes away your sin," said Dale Smith, sixth grader and co-valedictorian.
The staff held a parade immediately following the ceremony.
