Camp Shelby honors fallen heroes with online Memorial Day Ceremony

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Mississippi National Guard and staff with the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby gathered Friday for a brief, online Memorial Day Service.
During the event, a wreath was placed at the museum’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which honors the families of fallen soldiers.
Also during the service, a special tribute was made to U.S. Army Pvt. Willie E. “Pete” King, of Lyman.
King was a member of the 29th Infantry Division and was killed on D-Day, June 6, 1944. King was killed in the initial wave of attacks during the invasion of Normandy.
The Memorial Day Service was streamed live on the museum’s Facebook page.
This year’s ceremony was scaled back and limited to just a few participants because of the coronavirus pandemic.
